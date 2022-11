Not Available

"Alice Guy-Blaché liked Feuillade's scripts, and one of them, Le coup de vent, was filmed by Etienne Armaud in 1905. Two years later, Alice left Paris to follow her husband, who had just taken over the Berlin office of Gaumont, and she persuaded Gaumont to let Feuillade replace her. From 1907 he was in charge of hiring directors, buying scripts, choosing stars and at the same time directing his own films." From Decades Never Start on Time: A Richard Roud Anthology