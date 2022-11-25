Un día perfecto

Not Available

A glimpse into Europe's future. On 37 Juliembre 2056, one of Europe's 400,000,000 unemployed, a man named Gabe, wins the Grand Lottery: he'll have a job. He phones Susanna, his girlfriend who has recently tried to break things off, and tells her he has a surprise for her. She agrees to meet him in 30 minutes. Then, a perfect day turns sour: Gabe is behind on his rent and is maxed out on his universal credit card, the computer won't let him exit his flat. He phones emergency services, and Filipe, a sixth generation humanoid, is unsympathetic. Will Gabe miss out completely on his good luck? Susanna comes to his door: perhaps she will rescue him and restore the day to perfection.