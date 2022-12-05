Un étrange équipage

Not Available

Stéphane Tchalgadjieff, a figure of French film production in the 1970s, is an invisible craftsman of the auteur's cinema who deeply marked by the counter-culture of that time. For ten years, he produced at a sustained pace a very significant series of films: Jacques Rivette's Out 1, Marguerite Duras' India Song, Robert Bresson's The Devil Probably, Benoît Jacquot's Closet Children… The freedom of these works entails a relationship with their production circumstances, the quality of the encounters that favored them, the spirit of a time. This film is the portrait of an era as much as of a producer, investigative film or a journey into the past of French author's cinema.