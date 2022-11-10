Not Available

Un Flic

  • Crime
  • Action
  • Drama

Oceania Film

Parisian police commissioner Coleman is not a happy man, but he does what he can to get through each day. He has recently started having an affair with Cathy, and that helps a little. Cathy is also Simon's girlfriend and Simon is Coleman's friend. Unfortunately, Simon is also the head of a gang of criminals. When Coleman's investigation of a drug-smuggling ring closes in, their rivalry comes to a head.

Cast

Alain DelonCommissaire Edouard Coleman
Richard CrennaSimon
Catherine DeneuveCathy
Simone ValèreMme Weber
Julian BonfiglioMme Weber
Riccardo CucciollaPaul Weber

