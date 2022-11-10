Parisian police commissioner Coleman is not a happy man, but he does what he can to get through each day. He has recently started having an affair with Cathy, and that helps a little. Cathy is also Simon's girlfriend and Simon is Coleman's friend. Unfortunately, Simon is also the head of a gang of criminals. When Coleman's investigation of a drug-smuggling ring closes in, their rivalry comes to a head.
|Alain Delon
|Commissaire Edouard Coleman
|Richard Crenna
|Simon
|Catherine Deneuve
|Cathy
|Simone Valère
|Mme Weber
|Julian Bonfiglio
|Mme Weber
|Riccardo Cucciolla
|Paul Weber
View Full Cast >