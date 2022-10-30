Un Fueguito: La historia de César Milstein

Not Available

It narrates the life of the last argentine who won the Nobel Prize, César Milstein. Perfect combination of science and adventure. This documentary traces through memories, anecdotes and descriptions, , how a scientist feels and how an adventurer thinks. An intensive course that shows his life from childhood in a family in southern Argentina, to his adult life in Cambridge (England) and his adventures in the mountains, islands and pyramids. Since 1963, their questions and discoveries have produced countless benefits, resulting in applications in medicine, biology and immunology, are major advances in basic scientific knowledge. César Milstein, a great scientist, whom colleagues describe him as a good fellow, hardworking and tenacious. His greater certainty was that, without adventure, would not science.