Un hombre va por el camino

Luis, a tall and strong vagabond, rejects the work offered to him by an old gentleman, causing his outrage. In his erratic walk, Luis reaches the top of a mountain called Monte Oscuro, where Julia, widow of a writer, lives with his daughter Blanca. Despite his initial resistance, Luis ends up staying with Julia to help her work the land, sowing the gossip in the neighboring village. Everything is complicated when Blanca falls ill and Luis goes to town for the doctor, finding that is that old gentleman threatened by Luis long ago.