Not Available

Past 50 and unemployed for two years, formerly an acquisitions-and-mergers specialist, Maxime has been freeloading at his sister's for six months. Her boss Claire, a sexist, has a brilliant ten-year-old son, Jérémy, for whom Maxime is roped into being a full-time male nanny. And this is just the beginning of a progressive nightmare. But Jérémy has an idea...