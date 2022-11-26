Un jour, un destin - Gérard Oury: Le roi de la comédie

Not Available

«Le Corniaud», «La Grande Vadrouille», «Les Aventures de Rabbi Jacob», «La Folie des Grandeurs», «L'As des As», «Le Coup du Parapluie», Gérard Oury remains the undisputed master of comedy, and his films are equally popular with audiences, generation after generation. The man who created the mythical couple Bourvil-Louis de Funès, who gave Jean-Paul Belmondo and Pierre Richard emblematic films, has signed the greatest successes of French cinema. He is the director who knew how to treat the most serious subjects with humour and humanity, combining elegance and funniness. With the help of testimonials and unpublished archives, this documentary brings to life the mythical scenes of Gérard Oury's films and reveals their secrets.