Un lujo a su alcance

Not Available

Miguel is a massage therapist and is married to Marta. Between them they have mounted a beauty institute, named "Beautiful" and Martha, as director of the institute, operated at Miguel ends up exhausting. Everyone thinks that Michael can not take it anymore, but who dies of a heart attack she is. Miguel decides then live your life doing what you want, in the company of his dog Rustin, and locks in your home, not wanting to go to work and not see anyone. The Beautiful Girls prepare several tricks to get him back, to no avail. Until one of them, Pili, managed to get into the life of Michael ...