Un mensonge oublié

A week before her wedding, Agathe Plichard, a pretty young woman of mixed race, is found drowned in the Creuse river. The police treat the case as an accident but her fiancé, Félix Bricourt, is convinced she was murdered. He decides to investigate by himself, despite the wishes of his family, a wealthy dynasty of the region. Won over by Félix's resolve, police inspector Carole Levasseur also decides to find out the truth. The murder of an independent journalist changes the course of the investigation, stirring up the past and unveiling the forgotten "Children of the Creuse" affair.