Un million de raisons

When Hollywood star Helena Harris (Diane Neal) films her newest movie, “This Magic Moment,” in the small town of Stone’s Throw, she strikes up an unlikely friendship with local video store owner Clark Gable (Travis Schuldt). Helena, who recently broke up with “This Magic Moment” co-star Roberto Molinez (Vincent Spano), asks her new friend Clark to pretend to be her love interest in order to make Roberto jealous. Clark agrees and in exchange, Helena helps him pursue his screenwriting career. While this agreement benefits both Clark and Helena, it also complicates the relationship between Clark and his newly single ex-girlfriend, Emily McIntyre (Alaina Huffman). As the director Doyle Duncan (Charles Shaughnessy) begins to wrap production, Clark finds himself caught between his admiration for the famous beauty and his feelings for former high school sweetheart. With whom will he find his happy ending?