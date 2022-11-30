Un moment de bonheur

Not Available

The heroine in this domestic drama is a woman with middle-class angst (Jeanne Goupil) married to an acerbic film critic with little in the way of interpersonal skills. The woman has had it with endless, meaningless twaddle from each of her husband's friends about what they think, feel, or do. She needs something more than what she faces each day, and finally blows up at her husband like a pressure cooker venting steam. The aftermath is not without its effects on both husband and wife.