Momentum’s team video from 2007, featuring Rick McCrank, Brandon Biebel, Jereme Rogers, Corey Sheppard, Chris Haslam and with Arron Johnson, Mike Barker, Morgan Smith, Ted Degros, Magnus Hanson, Keegan Sauder, Nathan Lacoste and Travis Stenger Artwork by Andrew Pommier