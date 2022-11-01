Un Monde à nous

Not Available

Noé comes into sixth grade at the same time he discovers a new city and a new house where he has just moved with his father, Marc. Coached by him, Noé takes intensive training of combat sport. And Mark does not hesitate to put him in a situation of attack. They are in danger, he must be prepared to respond to any aggression. While keeping the secret of his "double" life, Noé has to learn how to find a place in his new college. He becomes friend with Marine, a young girl full of energy. Noé discovers a world whose vision was shaped by his father so far. A father so near and yet so mysterious. Between them there is a history of complicity and confrontation.