Un paraguas para tres

Having just split up with their respective partners, Maria and Daniel meet in a shop where they argue over a bed. From then on, they keep running into each other in all sorts of strange places and in all sorts of circumstances. They are mutually attracted and begin to intrepret the coincidences of their meeting as sign of fate, but they are hesitant to take the plunge. This little game of love and fate becomes even more complicated when Pierre, a French teacher, and Alicia, Maria's friend, become involved..Who will seduce whom?...Who will be seduced by whom?...After a series of misunderstandings, love settles the question.