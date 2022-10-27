Un pirata de doce años

Not Available

In the sixteenth Captain Morgan pirate ship is sunk by the Spanish fleet. He and four companions make it to an island, but the beaches are occupied by the Spanish. The child Erick, son of John Goldark, King of the Pirates, who died trying to save his nephews Lady Harold and the Spanish prisoners, helping them into the jungle. Grateful Morgan and his friends save the captives. When it seems that children are lost flying the Spanish magazine. Then fight with cannibals and are again caught by the Spanish, but are saved by another pirate ship.