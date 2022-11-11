Not Available

MANUEL (38) and LISA (36) are walked down a hotel's corridor by Gustavo, a kind bellboy. They reach the room and Gustavo searches the wardrobe for a coat left behind by the previous guest. But he can't find it, so he goes away. Finally, alone, they kiss with excitement and decide to open up the only piece of luggage they brought along. they open their eyes in disbelief, staring at the piles of cash before them. They swindle a thief, and they know they are safe. There's nothing to worry about. Just keep a low profile in then hotel, and then run away. While Manuel orders some food and Champagne to celebrate, Lisa finds the elusive coat in the wardrobe. Lisa asks him to try it on. Manuel accepts the game, and while attempting to seduce her, he finds a black bag full of cash in the pocket. Lisa screams of happiness. Manuel has a slightly different point of view: this is a real catastrophe. While discussing their options, someone knocks at the door.