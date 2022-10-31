Not Available

Un poco de chocolate

  • Drama

In a small town in the Basque country, Lucas and Maria are an elderly brother and sister. They share a house with their memories and the ghosts of the people they have loved throughout their lifes. They know that sooner or later they will buy their ticket for their final journey. Marcos and Roma are young and alone. She's a nurse and paints windows that embellish the views from her room. Marcos is a street performer with no home of his own, clinging to his accordion and a pile of questions. They don't know that sooner or later they will all set out on a journey together.

Cast

Héctor AlterioLucas
Daniel BrühlMarcos
Julieta SerranoMaría
Bárbara GoenagaRoma
Gorka OtxoaMatías
Ramón BareaÁnel

