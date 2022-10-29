Un Samayal Arayil

Not Available

Kalidasan (Prakash Raj), a bachelor in his forties, is an archaelogist and a foodie. Kali's well wishers want him to get married but he is in no hurry to get hitched. One day, he receives a call from Gowri, a dubbing artiste in her mid-thirties, who mistakes Kalidasan's number to be that of a hotel's. Both Gowri and Kali end up fighting initially but eventually learn that they share the same interests. After several conversations over the phone, they feel that the other might be the soul mate that they've been waiting for all their lives. Just when the two decide to meet each other in person, doubts cloud their mind and they seek the help of their younger relatives, who completely misread the situation and cause confusion.