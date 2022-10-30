Un siglo y noventa minutos

Not Available

Ninety minutes in the Cathedral worth to live a historic moment. The temple quintessential Spanish football said goodbye in July 2013 to make way for the new stadium of the Athletic Club of Bilbao, but the essence, the color, the claw and the history of San Mames remain in the memories of their members, their supporters, of whom feel inside Atletico colors and those players who played on their turf to the sound of aupas, irrintzis, eups and alirones of the athleticzale fans. Documentary directed by journalist Unai Larrea to honor the centenary of the legendary stadium Bilbao, blend the images of the parties lived in the Cathedral interviews with over 80 people involved in the club's history, Bilbao and stage, as players the club itself Julen Guerrero, Joseba Etxeberria, 'Txopo' Iribar, Andoni Zubizarreta or Red Txetxu, Iker Casillas, Xavi Hernandez, Johann Cruyff or Juanlu-last player to score in San Mames, and coaches like Jorge Valdano, Vicente del Bosque and Luis Fernandez.