Un Soleil Difficile

This new exhibition of works by François Lemieux, including a film made specifically for the occasion, examines the multiple uses of the metaphor of transparency, and the changes it has undergone since the 1920s. In glass architecture, transparency initially was a symbol of a positive social transformation—a radical political emancipation, even—before undergoing rapid evolution and transfiguration, eventually nurturing a multitude of our current ethical and political flights of fancy.