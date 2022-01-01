Not Available

Un tableau pour y vivre - Regards sur Paul Delvaux

    Paul Delvaux would have been one hundred years old on 23 September 1997 had he not departed three summers ago to be reunited with the strange models and landscapes of his creation. "I would love to paint a fabulous picture that I would live in, that I could live", he used to say. Today, it is through his absence that, finally and paradoxically, we rediscover his manifold and mysterious works through the eyes of men and women who were asked the question : "Would you like to live in Delvaux's world?"

