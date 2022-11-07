Un uomo facile

Not Available

The changing fortunes of two boxers are explored in this interesting drama by Paolo Heusch, seen from the point of view of the women the boxers love. One of the pugilists is a rookie on the rise and his sister has married the reigning champion. Now the champ is getting older and less able to hold his own against the newcomers -- including his brother-in-law. As his fortunes begin to decline, his wife whom he married while affluent is slowly forced to deal with the difficulties of poverty. This Italian drama was an entry in the 1959 Berlin Film Festival.