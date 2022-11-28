Not Available

Un-Vaxxed: A Docu-Commentary for Robert De Niro is an unparalleled production by award-winning author, filmmaker and health science expert, Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz, who contributes more than the "discussion" actor Robert De Niro sought to start by screening the controversial film Vaxxed at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. De Niro, whose son, like millions of other children who became vaccine-injured, came under fire from both sides of the vaccination safety debate after "pulling" Vaxxed from the event. "Filmmakers" and agents pressured the Hollywood celebrity to censor Vaxxed by producer Del Bigtree and director Andrew Wakefield. De Niro later pledged to investigate who caused the censorship, and why. Un-Vaxxed vets those secrets, along with the agents and agencies commissioned to influence De Niro, public opinion, CDC policies, the U.S. Congress, health science and medicine using the media to shape society's beliefs and attitudes towards vaccinations.