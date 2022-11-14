Un Viaggio a Lipari

Not Available

They emerge from the past like madeleines, under the sky of a torrid summer whose diaphanous light is reflected on the Mediterranean sea, flooding with only two islands, Panarea and Lipari, so distant (and so similar) to the Sardinia of yesterday and today. They are full of years, yet they are incredibly current. In their snap the fluid of time has frozen, eliminating the perspective of history, and also that of death. Each of the past days has remained deposited as an involuntary memory, reminding us of everything: who we are, and who we have been, who we will become. (http://www.arte.it/calendario-arte/nuoro/mostra-cecilia-mangini-isole-un-viaggio-a-panarea-e-lipari-43599)