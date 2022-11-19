Una canción

Not Available

María, an older woman, lawyer, becomes unemployed for honesty. A person like her who believe in the righteousness of God seems to have no place in this society, but does not despair and, while looking for work, write what matters in a notebook. Meet two men, Manuel, a musician who survives as you can, with whom he shares his writings, and Santiago, a director of a record, strongly committed to the protection of authors of the disaster of illegal downloading on the Internet. Both will influence, and has no choice but to take on new challenges where, again, will have to test their integrity.