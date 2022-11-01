Una de Zombis

Not Available

Aijón and Caspas are two aspiring filmmakers in their 20s despite having a huge lack of resources, ideas and contacts. Inexplicably, a woman named Carla (the source of sexual tension in the film) agrees to help them. However, if Aijón and Caspas want their film to be released, they will have to eliminate the members of a Satanic mafia of psychopath gangsters who call themselves "The Antichrists", which have returned from their graves in order to spread terror into the world and tell horribly lame jokes. -Edgar Cochran-