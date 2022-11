Not Available

As if engaging in an archaeological task, A Wild Dedication presents different objects found in the Woman Welfare Agency’s headquarters in San Fernando de Henares, which was operational from 1944 to 1985. Can a space built for female sexual repression give out traces of rebellion forms? Which affective memory do these ‘souvenirs’ trigger and how can they be integrated in the historic account on the Franco regime, the Spanish Transition and the first years of democracy?