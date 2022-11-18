Una historia necesaria

Not Available

After the arrest and disappearance of Alfredo García, Silvia Vera did not cease her tireless search. In the midst of this harsh reality and with a family to support, Pepe Carrasco, a journalist who opposes the Pinochet regime, comes to Silvia's life. But the memory of Alfredo, day by day persists in the memory of her, however the execution at the hands of the CNI to Pepe, was the last blow in this unequal struggle. Silvia Vera is still in the search, even after all they did she's still fighting back.