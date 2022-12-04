Una Kang Naging Akin

Not Available

Tragedy strikes when the helicopter that Nickis riding suddenly crashed in a remote island and authorities reported no survivor. The apparent death of Nick caused great grief to Vanessa, a socialte already betrothed to the young man. On the remote island, Nick meets Dr. Mallari, a marine biologist. Because of his memory loss, Nick introduces himself as Darwin. Dr. Mallari takes Darwin to his home where he introduces his daughter, Diosa, a beautiful painter. Darwin admits that he cannot recall his past and Diosa initially doubted his story. However, as time passes by, the two develop feelings for each other and have a child together. Darwin becomes involved in another accident that triggers the return of his past memories. He remembers that he is a wealthy businessman named Nick who is about to marry his beloved girlfriend Vanessa. With the return of his memory, Darwin's identity as well as Diosa and their child no longer exist in Nick's recollection.