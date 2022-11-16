Una nobile rivoluzione

Not Available

In the aftermath of the death of Marcella Di Folco, which took place in 2010, Simone Cangelosi, director of the film, embarks on a journey that takes him from Bologna to Rome, Marcella hometown, to start a search to discover people, places and memories able to return to him the complexity of the figure of his friend. A Noble Revolution aims to decipher the historical dimension of one of the most prominent personality of the Italian political movement for civil rights of the last forty years, Marcella Di Folco, leader of the MIT (Transsexual Identity Movement). The reconstruction of the film, however, does not want to be objective, but done through the filter of an intimate relationship, that one between the director himself and protagonist.