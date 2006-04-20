Una Película de Huevos

A small egg named Toto decides that he wants to fulfill his purpose in life and become a chicken instead of dying in a frying pan; so he starts a quest to return to the farms along with his new friend, the noisy egg Willy and a crazy bacon stripe. The three friends will face lot of obstacles in their quest.
|Carlos Espejel
|Willy (voz)
|Rodolfo Riva Palacio Alatriste
|Coco / Cuache / Iguano (voz)
|Angélica Vale
|Bibi (voz)
|Gabriel Riva Palacio Alatriste
|Serp / Confi / Torti / Huevo Poeta (voz)
|Humberto Vélez
|Huevo de chocolate (voz)
|Blas García
|Huevo Líder
