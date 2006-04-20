2006

Una Película de Huevos

  • Animation
  • Comedy

A small egg named Toto decides that he wants to fulfill his purpose in life and become a chicken instead of dying in a frying pan; so he starts a quest to return to the farms along with his new friend, the noisy egg Willy and a crazy bacon stripe. The three friends will face lot of obstacles in their quest.

Cast

Carlos EspejelWilly (voz)
Rodolfo Riva Palacio AlatristeCoco / Cuache / Iguano (voz)
Angélica ValeBibi (voz)
Gabriel Riva Palacio AlatristeSerp / Confi / Torti / Huevo Poeta (voz)
Humberto VélezHuevo de chocolate (voz)
Blas GarcíaHuevo Líder

