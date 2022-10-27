Una rosa de Francia

Not Available

In Cuba, Simon (Perugorría), a seductive criminal, moves in his old boat illegal immigrants to New York and then left to their own on an island. On one occasion, a U.S. patrol discovered the boat and began his pursuit to enter Cuban territorial waters. Andres (Álex González), a young sailor, saves the life of Simon, but is injured. Simon will be forever grateful, despite falls in love with Marie (Ana de Armas), a teenager who is under his protection. Marie and Andrew try to flee from Cuba to New York, but Simon will do everything possible to prevent it.