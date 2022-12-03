Una vida iluminada

Not Available

Two somewhat anachronistic passions occur in the days of Arturo “Tucho” Lazlo: the music from the vast collection of vinyls that rotate on his record player and the paintings that he makes in a collective workshop. The first passion seems logical considering Tucho's current condition: blindness. Painting, on the other hand, is not a task that can be easy for you; on the contrary, it is a challenge taken frame by frame that allows her to relate to the visual universe that a tragic decision has strictly denied her. This film-portrait follows Tucho's daily experiences in his connection with the world, from his art to his discomfort, with a present that evokes a macabre past in the foreground. Without detours and without blurring the specific weight of everyday moments, Andrés Hebegger manages to register the tension and rest, sadness and hope, the banality and genius of Tucho's world, without ever being condescending or mellow, always looking for distance fair.