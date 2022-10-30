Not Available

Our bodies are changing, as synthetic chemicals are becoming an everyday experience for all of us. Every single human being on this planet is experiencing this, as we are constantly exposed on a daily basis to substances that our bodies have never seen before. At the same time, nearly all of our disease rates are rising, and many in the medical community are only now discovering, how much our lifestyles are affecting our own bodies, and those of the most vulnerable population, our children. Filmed all over the globe, 'Unacceptable Levels' pulls back the curtain on how these chemicals are getting into our bodies, and it also reveals that there is hope inside of all of our challenges.