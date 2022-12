Not Available

UNBEATiN' is a short film directed and shot by Mahi Dubey and stars Ashish Dubey and Ravi Jadhav. Ashish, as the protagonist, fights his way to his boss's office in order to get a job. Threatened by his boss that he'll Punish him dead if the protagonist cannot get to his office in five minutes, the protagonist kills many on his way to the office only to end up killing the boss and leaving the Training Department.