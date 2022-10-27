Unbelievable is Believable Here

Not Available

This documentary covers the historic journey of the Virginia Commonwealth University men's basketball team through the 2011 NCAA basketball tournament. Considered one of the greatest 'Cinderella's' of all time, the Rams were catapulted to the national spotlight after becoming a controversial pick for the 2011 field of 68 teams. A young coach, and a senior-laden roster--this cast of unknowns captured the imaginations of the country by defying the odds, and the pundits, all the way to college basketball's most venerable stage: The Final Four.