Unbowed: Time's Up

Working as a waitress in a provincial restaurant, Lilith endures the permanent salacious mocking of her boss and several clients. Knowing she won't be able to suffer this situation for long, a kind soul lend her a hand, and the card of a mysterious libertine club in Paris. Leaving all she has, Lilith move to the capital to seek her fortunes or, at least, decent work conditions, and finds all she has ever wanted. In this kinky lair, she discovers the true meaning of an open sexuality, develops a consuming crush for Vince, the owner, and eventually takes her revenge on her ex-boss, who is fond of this kind of places.