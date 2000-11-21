An ordinary man makes an extraordinary discovery when a train accident leaves his fellow passengers dead -- and him unscathed. Is he truly unbreakable? The answer could lie with the mysterious Elijah Price, a man who suffers from a disease that renders his bones as fragile as glass.
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Elijah Price / Mr. Glass
|Robin Wright
|Audrey Dunn
|Spencer Treat Clark
|Joseph Dunn
|John Patrick Amedori
|Hostage Boy
|Chance Kelly
|Orange Suit Man
|Elizabeth Lawrence
|School Nurse
