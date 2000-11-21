2000

Unbreakable

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 21st, 2000

Studio

Limited Edition Productions Inc.

An ordinary man makes an extraordinary discovery when a train accident leaves his fellow passengers dead -- and him unscathed. Is he truly unbreakable? The answer could lie with the mysterious Elijah Price, a man who suffers from a disease that renders his bones as fragile as glass.

Cast

Samuel L. JacksonElijah Price / Mr. Glass
Robin WrightAudrey Dunn
Spencer Treat ClarkJoseph Dunn
John Patrick AmedoriHostage Boy
Chance KellyOrange Suit Man
Elizabeth LawrenceSchool Nurse

