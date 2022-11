Not Available

After losing her horse in an accident, Avery Montgomery gave up riding and moved to New York. A decade later she learns that her now estranged family's ranch is being auctioned by the bank to cover a delinquent loan. The Montgomery's have one chance to come up with the funds to save Thunder Creek: winning the Big Star Horse Trials. Avery must make the tough decision to return to Texas and face her demons...and her old flame and former trainer Grant Meyer.