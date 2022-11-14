Uncertain Glory

Not Available

Front of Aragon, 1937. Lluís (Marcel Borràs), a young republican officer destined for a temporarily dormant position, meets an enigmatic widow of whom she falls in love, Carlana (Núria Prims), who manages to fool him to falsify a Document that makes it the lady of the region. The best friend of Lluís, the Soleràs (Oriol Pla), a degraded officer, discovers the fraud and, in exchange for not exposing him, he demands that he move away from the bombings of Barcelona his son and his wife, from whom he is Secretly in love When Trini (Bruna Cusí) arrives at the town, it does not take long to discover the betrayal of Lluís and establishes between them two a "state of war" that will make all moral bases stagger.