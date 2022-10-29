Uncertain Terms

Not Available

Needing a sudden escape from the city, Robbie leaves Brooklyn to stay in the Hudson Valley with his aunt, who runs a home for pregnant teens. As the only man in the house, Robbie captures the attention of many of the girls, and when he strikes up a friendship with Nina, who is dealing with her own relationship troubles, tensions run high in the house. In trying to stop Nina from making the biggest mistake of her life, Robbie finds himself caught in a love triangle between Nina and her baby daddy, Chase.