Not Available

Uncharted Waters is a feature-length documentary about Australian surfing legend, Wayne Lynch. It traces his upbringing in the seaside town of Lorne on Victoria's South-Western coast and his turbulent experiences as a 'conscientious objector' on the run from conscription and the Vietnam war. Ultimately it is about an extremely gifted individual with an intense connection to the Southern Ocean, whose approach to surfing has been a spiritual journey, often putting him at odds with the surfing sub-culture and society in general.