Not Available

With high-toned microsounds skittering between the speakers courtesy of Ted Phillips, the abstract picture offers a deep red ground with yellow, orange and green shapes appearing “in front” of it. They appear like lens flares, except for their colour, lights in the distance. It turns out that the picture is live, though the filmers have blown up moments of the digiscape to unveil a light rapture that replaces a nighttime factoryscape.