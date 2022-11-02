Not Available

Set in the near future, UNCIVIL LIBERTIES shows a United States where the government resorts to heightened surveillance of its own citizens in the name of security, while domestic extremists boldly rebel and take up arms in resistance. Political intrigue abounds in a complex upside-down world as militia assassin Mike Wilson unexpectedly decides to renounce the violence his assignment demands, and Homeland Security official Cynthia Porter purposely sabotages a government spying operation she helped create. Consequently, Mike and Cynthia must pay the price for betraying the organizations they had once faithfully served. Labeled a terrorist by the very people she used to work with, Cynthia faces a personal and professional crisis. Wilson is gunned down by a comrade-in-arms, although his new-found pacifism is passed onto fellow militia member Sam Norton. Now Norton is faced with foiling a terrorist plot to bomb Porters office and rescue her from zealous government agents.