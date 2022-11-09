Uncle and House

Not Available

When Xiao Bang returns to China after studying abroad, he starts a debt collection business with two friends. Their methods are unconventional, a style somewhere between gangster, intellectual and hippie. Dong Rui, the classmate of Xiao Bang’s 11-year-old brother Liu Dun, thinks he’s dying. In exchange for 100 yuan, Dong Rui asks Xiao Bang to help him scare off his love rival. The 100 yuan note travels from hand-to-hand in the neighborhood, drawing a vivid portrait of the community.