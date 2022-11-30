Not Available

On his way to New York to visit his relatives, the Masons, for the first time, Uncle Bill meets "Oiley" Curley, a crook. John Mason, Uncle Bill's nephew, is candidate for Governor and, on the eve of Uncle Bill's arrival, Mason and his political constituents are in secret conference with Murray of the money powers. Meantime, Julia, Mason's wife, goes on a little joy ride with Jack Trent, husband of Vivien, her friend who is on a joy ride with Mason's father, a delightful old rogue. Gladys, Julia's hoydenish sister with whose photo Uncle Bill has previously fallen in love, is left home alone.