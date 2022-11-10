1989

Uncle Buck

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 15th, 1989

Studio

Hughes Entertainment

As an idle, good-natured bachelor, Uncle Buck is the last person you would think of to watch the kids. However, during a family crisis, he is suddenly left in charge of his nephew and nieces. Unaccustomed to suburban life, fun-loving Uncle Buck soon charms his younger relatives Miles and Maizy with his hefty cooking and his new way of doing the laundry. His carefree style does not impress everyone though - especially his rebellious teenage niece, Tia, and his impatient girlfriend, Chanice. With a little bit of luck and a lot of love, Uncle Buck manages to surprise everyone in this heartwarming family comedy.

Cast

John CandyBuck Russell
Jean Louisa KellyTia Russell
Macaulay CulkinMiles Russell
Gaby HoffmannMaizy Russell
Amy MadiganChanice Kobolowski
Elaine BromkaCindy Russell

