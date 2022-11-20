Not Available

Uncle David is a 2010 British black comedy film directed by David Hoyle, Gary Reich and Mike Nichols. It was produced by Reich and stars Hoyle, an English performance artist, in the titular role alongside English porn actor Ashley Ryder. Developed collectively under the banner of the Avant-Garde Alliance, it was filmed in October 2009. Created without a script, every scene was improvised and filmed in a single take. Set in a caravan park on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent, in south-east England, a young man with a childlike mind named Ashley (Ryder) arrives to stay with his Uncle David (Hoyle). Escaping from his abusive mother, Ashley enters into a sexual relationship with his uncle who offers his insights into the world and the nature of reality. Eventually Ashley tells David that he wants to die, and the latter agrees to carry out the killing.