Uncle Frank

Tragicomic documentary where director Hans Heijnen searches for the Dutch emigrant in foreign parts. The film focuses on a Southern-Limburg clan in California and shows how this small group stays loyal to the Dutch-Limburg traditions and habits. In the spirit of the long-gone 50s the emigrants visit the church every Sunday and arrange a weekly night of cards. Many things they are attached to do not exist in America, and tragically also not anymore in the country they left behind.

